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Chile Eyes 2.5% Growth But Risks Cloud The Horizon
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
- Chilean market analysts project 2.5% GDP growth for 2026 with inflation reaching the 3% target and the monetary policy rate falling to 4.25% by year-end, according to the Central Bank's March Economic Expectations Survey.
- International forecasters are more cautious: the OECD projects 2.2%, the IMF 2.0%, and the Central Bank's own December range was 2.0–3.0% - all representing gradual recovery but well below the growth rates Chile sustained in its boom decades.
- Copper prices above $4.70 per pound and a reviving investment pipeline in mining and energy support the outlook, but the Strait of Hormuz closure, U.S. tariffs, and the fiscal constraints of President Kast's austerity agenda inject significant uncertainty.
Cautious Optimism, Anchored Expectations
Chile's Central Bank published its March Economic Expectations Survey on Tuesday, showing that market analysts expect the economy to grow 2.5% this year - a number that sits comfortably between the institution's own projected range of 2.0–3.0% set in its December Monetary Policy Report. Inflation expectations remain anchored at 3% by year-end, precisely on the Central Bank 's target, after consumer prices fell faster than anticipated in late 2025, reaching 2.4% year-on-year in February - the lowest reading since August 2020.
The survey also signals further monetary easing. Analysts expect the policy rate to fall from its current 4.5% to 4.25% by December, extending a cutting cycle that has brought rates down from a peak of 11.25% in mid-2023. The pace is deliberate rather than aggressive: the Central Bank held rates steady at its last meeting, signaling that while inflation is under control, global risks - particularly the Iran conflict and U.S. trade policy - justify caution before moving rates closer to the estimated neutral level near 4%.
Copper Lifts, Geopolitics Weighs
Chile's growth story remains inseparable from copper, which accounts for roughly half of export earnings and 10% of GDP. The Central Bank's December report revised its copper price forecast upward to $4.70 per pound for 2026, driven by strong demand from the energy transition and constrained global mine supply. Investment in mining and energy has been a bright spot: gross fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment posted above-expected growth through late 2025, driven by major projects at large deposits that are simultaneously boosting capital goods imports.
But the Strait of Hormuz closure introduces a wildcard. While Chile is not a major oil producer, it is a net energy importer, and the spike in crude and natural gas prices reverberates through transport costs and input prices across the economy. The OECD noted in December that the direct impact of U.S. tariffs on Chilean exports is expected to be limited - Washington imposed a 10% reciprocal tariff - but the broader global growth drag from trade friction and energy disruption could weigh on commodity demand and, with it, Chile's terms of trade.
Kast's Fiscal Balancing Act
Domestically, President José Antonio Kast's economic agenda promises lower corporate taxes, simplified regulation, and spending cuts of roughly 1.8 percentage points of GDP - a program designed to attract investment and signal fiscal discipline. His new finance minister has pledged to boost growth through free-market policies. But the IMF has warned that Chile's fiscal targets rest on optimistic revenue assumptions, and the recent pension reform carries an estimated long-term cost of 1% of GDP. Public debt stands at around 42.5%, close to the government's own 45% ceiling, leaving limited room for error.
The January economic activity indicator offered a sobering reminder: the economy contracted 0.1% year-on-year, dragged down by weak mining output from a copper mine labor strike in the north. Unemployment ticked up at the start of the year, and while business confidence has improved - the index rose to 52.3 in February - the labor market recovery remains incomplete, with informal employment still elevated. Chile is no longer the region's unquestioned economic star, but its institutions, inflation management, and investment pipeline give it a foundation that most of its neighbors would envy. Whether 2.5% growth materializes depends less on Santiago than on what happens in the Strait of Hormuz and the corridors of Washington.
- Chilean market analysts project 2.5% GDP growth for 2026 with inflation reaching the 3% target and the monetary policy rate falling to 4.25% by year-end, according to the Central Bank's March Economic Expectations Survey.
- International forecasters are more cautious: the OECD projects 2.2%, the IMF 2.0%, and the Central Bank's own December range was 2.0–3.0% - all representing gradual recovery but well below the growth rates Chile sustained in its boom decades.
- Copper prices above $4.70 per pound and a reviving investment pipeline in mining and energy support the outlook, but the Strait of Hormuz closure, U.S. tariffs, and the fiscal constraints of President Kast's austerity agenda inject significant uncertainty.
Cautious Optimism, Anchored Expectations
Chile's Central Bank published its March Economic Expectations Survey on Tuesday, showing that market analysts expect the economy to grow 2.5% this year - a number that sits comfortably between the institution's own projected range of 2.0–3.0% set in its December Monetary Policy Report. Inflation expectations remain anchored at 3% by year-end, precisely on the Central Bank 's target, after consumer prices fell faster than anticipated in late 2025, reaching 2.4% year-on-year in February - the lowest reading since August 2020.
The survey also signals further monetary easing. Analysts expect the policy rate to fall from its current 4.5% to 4.25% by December, extending a cutting cycle that has brought rates down from a peak of 11.25% in mid-2023. The pace is deliberate rather than aggressive: the Central Bank held rates steady at its last meeting, signaling that while inflation is under control, global risks - particularly the Iran conflict and U.S. trade policy - justify caution before moving rates closer to the estimated neutral level near 4%.
Copper Lifts, Geopolitics Weighs
Chile's growth story remains inseparable from copper, which accounts for roughly half of export earnings and 10% of GDP. The Central Bank's December report revised its copper price forecast upward to $4.70 per pound for 2026, driven by strong demand from the energy transition and constrained global mine supply. Investment in mining and energy has been a bright spot: gross fixed capital formation in machinery and equipment posted above-expected growth through late 2025, driven by major projects at large deposits that are simultaneously boosting capital goods imports.
But the Strait of Hormuz closure introduces a wildcard. While Chile is not a major oil producer, it is a net energy importer, and the spike in crude and natural gas prices reverberates through transport costs and input prices across the economy. The OECD noted in December that the direct impact of U.S. tariffs on Chilean exports is expected to be limited - Washington imposed a 10% reciprocal tariff - but the broader global growth drag from trade friction and energy disruption could weigh on commodity demand and, with it, Chile's terms of trade.
Kast's Fiscal Balancing Act
Domestically, President José Antonio Kast's economic agenda promises lower corporate taxes, simplified regulation, and spending cuts of roughly 1.8 percentage points of GDP - a program designed to attract investment and signal fiscal discipline. His new finance minister has pledged to boost growth through free-market policies. But the IMF has warned that Chile's fiscal targets rest on optimistic revenue assumptions, and the recent pension reform carries an estimated long-term cost of 1% of GDP. Public debt stands at around 42.5%, close to the government's own 45% ceiling, leaving limited room for error.
The January economic activity indicator offered a sobering reminder: the economy contracted 0.1% year-on-year, dragged down by weak mining output from a copper mine labor strike in the north. Unemployment ticked up at the start of the year, and while business confidence has improved - the index rose to 52.3 in February - the labor market recovery remains incomplete, with informal employment still elevated. Chile is no longer the region's unquestioned economic star, but its institutions, inflation management, and investment pipeline give it a foundation that most of its neighbors would envy. Whether 2.5% growth materializes depends less on Santiago than on what happens in the Strait of Hormuz and the corridors of Washington.
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