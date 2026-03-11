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Aclara Resources Inc.

Aclara Resources Inc.


2026-03-11 10:05:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc.: Announced the completion of the technological development and metallurgical processes for its rare earth metals and alloys project, designed to supply high-purity rare earth metals and alloys to permanent magnet manufacturers. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $3.09.

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