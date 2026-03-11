Denmark Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report And Database 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 33 Existing Data Centers, 11 Upcoming Data Centers, And 18 Major Operators/Investors
Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Large operators such as Digital Realty, Global Connect, and Bulk Infrastructure serve as the backbone of the market, offering high-capacity facilities that cater to hyperscale and enterprise requirements. The planned 1.6 GW of upcoming IT capacity in Denmark exceeds the country's currently installed data center capacity, highlighting the scale of future expansion.
Copenhagen exceeds other regions in the number of major operational data centers, and the pipeline of new projects - adding nearly comparable white-floor area - will reinforce its long-term capacity position. While Copenhagen remains Denmark's primary data center hub, several other cities are emerging as major growth centers, each with over 900 MW of planned or ongoing capacity in the development pipeline.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Denmark's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 33 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data center Locations covered: Aarhus, Ballerup, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Frederica, Herning, Herning, Hinnerup, Kolding, Randers, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Smorum, Taastrup, Viby. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (33 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market Database
- Adeo Data center AtlasEdge atNorth Bulk Infrastructure Cibicom Curanet Digital Realty DLX ECO-LocaXion Edora GlobalConnect JN Data Kolo DC NNIT Penta Infra Prime Data Centers STACK Infrastructure Telia Group
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