Drones Attack Chemical Plant In Togliatti

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ASTRA Telegram channel reported this.

On the morning of March 11, residents of Togliatti reported a large number of explosions and a fire at the chemical plant. According to OSINT analysis of eyewitness footage, the KuibyshevAzot plant is most likely on fire, an ASTRA analyst said. Another enterprise, Tolyattikauchuk, is located nearby.

According to information on the KuibyshevAzot website, it is one of Russia's leading chemical companies, a leader in the production of caprolactam and its derivatives, and one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers.

The Russian authorities have not officially confirmed anything, The Moscow Times writes. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of the Samara region, wrote about the attack by Ukrainian drones on his Telegram channel in the morning. He also stated that there were no casualties or injuries, but did not provide any further details.

In addition to Togliatti, drones also attacked the cities of Samara and Syzran. At least 10 explosions and a fire in one of Syzran's districts were reported, but it is unknown which facility caught fire. Drones also attacked Taganrog and at least five districts in the Rostov region. Local authorities reported damage to power lines. In addition, explosions were heard in Sochi and Anapa in the neighboring Krasnodar region.

War update: 137 battles over past day, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, Kostiantynivka axes hottest

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, overnight, air defense forces“intercepted and destroyed” 185 drones over Russian regions, the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians will create“response groups consisting of civilians to defend against Ukrainian drones.