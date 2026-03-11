Moci Announces Recall Of DUCATI Panigale V4 - Streetfighter V4 2025 Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Alfardan Motorcycles, Qatar's DUCATI dealership, has announced the recall of DUCATI Panigale V4 - Streetfighter V4 2025 Models.

“The recall is due to the possibility that the rigid guide of the rear brake hose may fail to provide adequate protection and which may cause malfunction of the rear brake,” the Ministry said, adding that the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that motorcycle dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

MoCI said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints.