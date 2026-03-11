Lecturer, Western Sydney University

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Melissa Phillips is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences at Western Sydney University.

Her research focuses on multiple dimensions of migration (especially transit & regional migration), forced displacement and resettlement (multiculturalism and public policy). Her work is deeply informed by her experience as a practitioner in the field. She has previously worked with international organisations in South Sudan, the Horn of Africa and the Middle East. Melissa is co-Managing Editor of the Journal of Intercultural Studies and is a Board Member of the Research for Development Impact (RDI) Network.



2022–present Senior lecturer, Western Sydney University 2020–2022 Lecturer, Western Sydney University



2025 Western Sydney University, Graduate Diploma in Australian Migration Law

2013 University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy

2001 Macquarie University, Master of Arts, Anthropology 1996 University of NSW, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)



Australian Red Cross Society The Australian Sociological Association



Race And Ethnic Relations (160803)

Migrant Cultural Studies (200208) Multicultural, Intercultural And Cross Cultural Studies (200209)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas