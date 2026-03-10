Number Of Ukrainian Refugees In Lithuania Rises By 10,000 Over Past Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to statistics from Lithuania's Migration Department, Ukrinform reports, citing LRT.

As of March 5, 53,379 Ukrainian refugees were living in Lithuania. A year earlier, the country hosted 43,071 Ukrainian refugees, while at the beginning of March 2024 the figure stood at 39,468.

The statistics were compiled after the completion of the process of replacing digital temporary residence permits issued to Ukrainian refugees under the temporary protection mechanism.

The Migration Department noted that the data suggests an increasing number of Ukrainians who left their country due to Russia's aggression are choosing to remain in Lithuania rather than move to other European countries or return home.

"Clearly, refugee movements have not stopped – Ukrainians continue to migrate quite actively. However, the latest figures suggest that most refugees who arrived in Lithuania earlier and have lived here for at least a year are becoming more settled," said department director Indre Gaspere.

The European Union activated the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian refugees in March 2022. Initially valid for one year, it has been extended several times. Currently, digital permits for all refugees and their family members are valid until March 4, 2027. Documents granting the right to reside in Lithuania under temporary protection must be renewed or extended annually.

According to the data, more than 45,200 Ukrainians replaced such documents this year, compared with nearly 37,000 digital permits renewed last year.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 103,000 refugees have been registered in Lithuania's migration information system MIGRIS, although not all of them remain in the country.

Photo credit: Edvardas Blazys, Justinas Stacevicius