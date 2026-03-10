Zeenat Aman Reveals Directors Would Never Try To Choreograph Her To Avoid Frustration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recalled how filmmakers, back in her prime time, would often let her groove naturally to music rather than attempting complicated choreography.

She said that many directors felt it was easier to allow her to sway freely than“frustrate themselves” trying to choreograph her moves.

The actress shared a snippet of the song“Tum Na Maano Aag Paani Mein” from the 1979 film The Great Gambler on social media.

In the video, Zeenat is seen performing and dancing her best, dressed in striking outfits while exuding her quintessential confidence.

Sharing the clip, Zeenat wrote,“Another hit from The Great Gambler!

Do Lafzon Ki was the movie's most loved song by popular consensus, but this one is my personal favourite. None of that drippy romance stuff here. Just the confidence and sass of a woman who knows her desirability!”

She added,“The sequence had three outfit changes, of which the shimmering gold track-pant set (not featured in this clip but you can find it on YouTube) tickled me the most! Not only was the outfit completely over the top, the hair team decided to give me a short pageboy wig to go with, and the dance master decided to add in some high kicks for good measure.”

“As I've mentioned before, I wasn't a very confident dancer as I never had formal training unlike most of the actresses of the time. Still, I could“groove” and many a director realised it's better to leave me to my own swaying device than frustrate themselves trying to coax complicated choreography out of me! Anyway, enjoy this snippet,” she concluded.

Talking about Zeenat Aman, the actress who made her Hindi film debut with Hulchul in 1971, rose to fame with films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram amongst others.

The 74 year-old actress was regarded as one of the most glamorous and progressive stars of her times, in the 1970s era of Bollywood.

Talking aboutThe Great Gambler, the movie is a 1979 Hindi-language action thriller directed by Shakti Samanta. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles.

Released on April 6, 1979, the film's memorable soundtrack was composed by R. D. Burman. One of its songs,“Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani,” filmed on a gondola in Venice, went on to become a timeless classic.

