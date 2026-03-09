Kuwait Emir Says Faced 'Brutal Attack By Muslim Country We Consider A Friend'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Kuwait's emir on Monday condemned Iran's attacks on his country, where 12 people have been killed so far, as Tehran strikes out at the Gulf in response to US-Israeli attacks.

"Our country has been subjected to a brutal attack by a neighbouring Muslim countr, which we consider a friend, even though we have not permitted the use of our land, airspace, or coasts for any military action against it, and we have repeatedly informed them of this through our diplomatic channels," said Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah in a televised speech.

He also insisted on Kuwait's "full and inherent right to self-defence", speaking for the first time since Iran's attacks began on February 28.

The Crown Prince expressed gratitude to the leaders of sisterly and friendly countries for their messages condemning the Iranian aggression against Kuwait.

He said these communications showed strong solidarity and support for Kuwait in defending its sovereignty and security and reflected the close ties of friendship and unity in facing threats to regional stability and the safety of its people.

He said the attacks targeting neighbouring states are attacks on the security of the entire region and a direct threat to its stability and peace.

He stressed that the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states is indivisible and that any violation of one member state's sovereignty is a threat to the collective security of all.

He reaffirmed Kuwait's solidarity with its neighbours and support for all measures taken to protect the sovereignty, security and stability of the region.

Addressing the public, the Crown Prince said that despite the current regional tensions and aggression, he remains confident in the people's ability to overcome the challenges and trusts the country's institutions to carry out their responsibilities.

He said the priority now is to continue working and remain confident that the situation will improve, noting that crises do not last forever and that history shows nations that remain united during difficult times emerge stronger.

He also thanked state institutions and their staff for their efforts, expressing pride in their national role and reaffirming his confidence in the strength and capability of Kuwait's armed forces.

The Crown Prince said Kuwait's sovereignty is a red line protected by the will of its people and the courage of its men and women, adding that the country will not allow any state to threaten its security or stability.

He also called on the international community to take responsibility in condemning the aggression and ensuring respect for international law.

He added that the security situation in the country is being closely monitored, with military, security and civilian agencies working together at a high level of readiness to ensure public safety.

Concluding his speech, he prayed for Kuwait, its people and residents to remain safe and for the country to continue to enjoy peace and stability, while calling for protection for all nations from the tragedies of war.



