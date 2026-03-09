PH Design And Construction Announces Expanded Custom Home Building And Remodeling Services In Medina, Ohio Delivering 30+ Years Of Craftsmanship To One Of Northeast Ohio's Most Desirable Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"PH Design and Construction: Custom home builder in medina Ohio"

MEDINA, OHIO - PH Design and Construction, a family-owned design-build firm serving Northeast Ohio since 1993, today announced its continued expansion of custom home building and remodeling services throughout Medina, Ohio and Medina County. With a perfect 5.0-star Google rating, 40+ custom homes built, and 75+ remodeling projects completed across the region, the company has become Medina County's top-rated builder - bringing design excellence, transparent pricing, and local expertise to a housing market that is seeing sustained demand for quality new construction.

Why Medina, Ohio Homeowners Are Choosing Custom - and PH Design and Construction

Medina, Ohio consistently ranks among Northeast Ohio's most livable communities, drawing families and professionals with its historic downtown, top-rated schools, and easy access to Cleveland and Akron via I-71. But with the median home sale price at $336,000, homes selling in just 22 days, and 46% closing above the asking price, quality inventory is scarce. For buyers who can't find what they want on the market, custom building is the answer.

About PH Design and Construction

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in North Canton - just 20 minutes from Medina - PH Design and Construction is a family-owned design-build firm with over three decades of experience in Medina County. Their track record includes 40+ custom homes, 75+ remodeling projects, and a perfect 5.0-star Google rating from 47 verified clients. With direct owner involvement on every project and an average budget variance of just 2–3%, they deliver consistency that larger firms rarely match.

What It Costs to Build Custom in Medina

Custom construction in Medina runs $175–$350 per square foot, with most projects totaling $450,000–$850,000. A 2,500 sq ft home falls in the $437,000–$875,000 range with a 12–14 month timeline. Total budgets should also account for lot acquisition ($100,000–$230,000), site prep, and permits. The City of Medina processes permits in 6–10 weeks with clear, professional standards.

For homeowners looking to upgrade rather than build new, PH Design offers full remodeling services - from kitchen renovations ($40,000–$120,000) and bathroom upgrades ($20,000–$60,000) to home additions ($100,000–$300,000) and basement finishing. The company has completed 15+ historic district projects and specializes in modernizing Medina's large inventory of homes built between the 1920s and early 2000s.

By handling design and construction under one roof, PH Design eliminates separate architect fees (saving clients $8,000–$15,000), reduces miscommunication, and overlaps project phases for faster delivery - all with a single point of contact from concept to completion.

