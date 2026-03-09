Scalare Partners Posts 360% Revenue Surge As Recurring Revenue Momentum Reshapes Its Startup Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ASX-listed technology investment and advisory firm Scalare Partners has reported a 360% increase in revenue to $7.13 million for the half year ended 31 December 2025, alongside positive operating cash flow of $632,000, as its recurring revenue strategy reshapes the commercial foundations of its startup ecosystem.

The result represents the first full half of integrated earnings from Tank Stream Labs and Planet Startup under a unified commercial model, strengthening Scalare's transition from a traditional capital gains focused structure to a diversified, services-led platform.

Operating cash flow improved by $1.36 million compared to the prior corresponding period, while annualised revenue synergies reached $1.65 million driven by cross-business engagement across workspace, advisory, accelerator and community operations.

Scalare's ecosystem model combines coworking infrastructure, virtual CFO and financial advisory services, accelerator programs, national founder competitions, digital community engagement and direct venture investment. The strategy embeds recurring product and services revenue alongside equity exposure, creating predictable income streams that support reinvestment into early-stage technology businesses.

Cross-platform engagement continues to strengthen, with Planet Startup clients expanding into Tank Stream Labs campuses as they scale, and workspace members accessing budgeting, cash flow planning and fundraising preparation services through Scalare's advisory division.

During the half, Scalare also launched The Founders Union, a national digital founder community, generating $870,000 in foundation partner revenue and attracting a record 229 applicants to the Australian Technologies Competition.

Scalare's strengthening revenue base and integrated operating model reinforces its position as one of Australia's most comprehensive founder support ecosystems, according to CEO Carolyn Breeze.

Carolyn Breeze, CEO of Scalare Partners, said:“Delivering 360% revenue growth and positive operating cash flow in the same reporting period demonstrates the strength of our integrated ecosystem strategy and the benefits of recurring revenue embedded across our platform.

“We have intentionally evolved beyond a traditional investment-only model. By combining space, services, community and capital, we are building a scalable revenue engine that supports founders throughout their journey while creating long-term value for shareholders, while also giving us greater flexibility to reinvest into the next generation of high potential technology startups.”