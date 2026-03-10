Known For Determination, Dedication, CISF Plays Vital Role In Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure Across Nation: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to all personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on their Raising Day and said that, known for their determination, discipline and dedication, CISF plays a vital role in safeguarding critical infrastructure across the nation.

PM Modi took to his social media 'X' and said, "Warm greetings to all personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force on their Raising Day. Known for their determination, discipline and dedication, the CISF plays a vital role in safeguarding critical infrastructure across the nation. Their unwavering commitment to duty contributes greatly to India's security and progress."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the personnel of the CISF on the occasion of its Raising Day, praising the force for its commitment, professionalism and patriotic service to the nation.

In a post on X, HM Shah conveyed his wishes to the personnel of the force and acknowledged their dedication to performing challenging security duties across the country.

“Greetings to the CISF personnel on Raising Day. Whether safeguarding the nation's vital installations or shielding the nation during crises, their dedication reflects true spirit of patriotism and professionalism. Tributes to martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country,” the Home Minister wrote.

The nation celebrates the CISF Raising Day. The day honours and pays gratitude towards CISF forces and their incredible contribution in safeguarding the industrial undertakings across the country. It was today that the CISF was formally established in 1969 under an Act of the Parliament of India.

Initially armed with protective resources for only the industries wholly owned by the Central Government, the CISF now also safeguards joint-venture enterprises in which the Central Government has a stake. The body operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and its regulations.

It was after the extremely challenging 1965 India-Pakistan war that the nation recognised the need to have a specialised force like CISF. During the war, the security of India's public sector institutions and undertakings, including economically crucial oil refineries and power plants, was put under a major threat.

The government of India then laid the foundation for the CISF on March 10, 1969, assigning the force the important task of protecting these institutions with their specialised forces and ensuring their 24x7 smooth functioning. The CISF today acts as a shield for India's PSUs and other critical infrastructure installations, including airports, seaports and major industrial plants.