Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Australian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a telephone call from the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, HE Penny Wong.

The call addressed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory and that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification, noting that the State of Qatar has always been keen to stay away from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

His Excellency warned against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities, stressing that such actions represent a dangerous precedent that will expose the peoples of the region to multiple dangers.

His Excellency also emphasised the need for an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritization of reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the security of the region. For her part, HE the Australian Foreign Minister called for de-escalation, reason to prevail, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.