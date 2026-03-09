Hawaiian Island Pools Brings Decades Of Expertise To Florida Homeowners Seeking In-Ground Fiberglass Swimming Pools

MENAFN - GetNews)



"This professional image showcases a high-end residential outdoor living space expertly managed by Hawaiian Island Pools. The scene features a pristine, custom-shaped swimming pool surrounded by a modern, textured deck and comfortable lounge seating. Highlighting the company's commitment to quality and aesthetics, the property is further enhanced by lush tropical landscaping and a tiered balcony, illustrating the premium pool maintenance and renovation services provided to homeowners."Hawaiian Island Pools, a third-generation builder in New Port Richey, FL, has completed 60,000+ installations and earned 600+ awards for homeowners seeking premium in-ground fiberglass swimming pools.

Florida homeowners looking for a reliable and experienced pool installer now have a proven option in Hawaiian Island Pools. Based in New Port Richey, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality inground fiberglass swimming pools that combine long-term durability, low maintenance, and striking visual appeal. With more than 60,000 pools installed and over 600 industry design awards, Hawaiian Island Pools continues to set the bar for fiberglass pool installation across the state.

A Legacy of Quality Pool Building in Florida

Hawaiian Island Pools operates as a third-generation swimming pool builder with deep roots in the Florida pool industry. That generational knowledge translates into a refined installation process, meticulous attention to detail, and a commitment to using only the highest-grade fiberglass materials available. Homeowners benefit from a team that understands the specific demands of Florida's climate and soil conditions, ensuring each pool is engineered to perform for years. Unlike concrete or vinyl alternatives, fiberglass pools are designed to resist cracking, staining, and structural shifts caused by Florida's high water tables and fluctuating temperatures.

Why Fiberglass Swimming Pools Continue to Gain Popularity

The demand for fiberglass swimming pools has grown steadily across Florida, driven by clear advantages over traditional pool materials. Fiberglass pools require significantly less maintenance than concrete pools, resist algae buildup due to their smooth gel-coat surface, and provide a comfortable, non-abrasive feel underfoot. Installation timelines are also dramatically shorter, with most inground fiberglass swimming pools ready for use within days rather than the weeks or months required for concrete builds. For homeowners who prioritize both aesthetics and practicality, fiberglass remains the preferred material for new backyard pool projects. The lower lifetime cost of ownership adds another compelling reason for the continued shift toward fiberglass installations throughout the state.

Design Options That Fit Every Backyard

Hawaiian Island Pools offers an extensive range of design options to suit different property sizes, lot configurations, and personal style preferences. From freeform, lagoon-inspired shapes to clean geometric layouts, each installation is carefully selected to complement the surrounding landscape, architecture, and outdoor living space. Inground fiberglass swimming pools are available in a wide selection of colors, depths, and built-in features such as tanning ledges, bench seating, and integrated spa sections. The company's 600+ design awards reflect a consistent ability to pair form with function, creating pools that serve as both a recreational hub

and a visual centerpiece for any Florida backyard.

What to Expect During the Installation Process

The installation process at Hawaiian Island Pools follows a structured approach designed to minimize disruption and deliver results on time. A free in-home consultation starts the project, where a pool specialist evaluates the property layout, discusses design preferences, and provides a transparent cost estimate with no hidden fees for fiberglass inground pools. From there, the team manages excavation, plumbing, electrical connections, and precise placement of the fiberglass shell. Each phase follows a proven timeline that keeps the project on schedule and homeowners informed at every stage. That streamlined process has allowed Hawaiian Island Pools to complete more than 60,000 pool installations while maintaining a reputation for reliability and craftsmanship.

Serving New Port Richey and Surrounding Florida Communities

Hawaiian Island Pools is headquartered at 6040 Main St in New Port Richey, FL, and serves homeowners throughout the surrounding region. The company's local presence ensures hands-on project management, faster response times, and a level of personal accountability that larger national franchises often struggle to match. Florida homeowners seeking inground fiberglass swimming pools from a trusted, locally rooted installer continue to choose Hawaiian Island Pools for consistent, high-quality results. That community connection, combined with national recognition within the pool industry, positions the company as a standout choice for residential pool projects in the area.

Scheduling a Free Consultation

Homeowners interested in fiberglass swimming pools can take advantage of Hawaiian Island Pools' complimentary in-home consultation. This no-obligation appointment gives you the chance to ask questions, review available designs, and receive a detailed, itemized quote. Consultations are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at the New Port Richey location. Reaching the team is straightforward through the company website or through social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.