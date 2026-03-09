Israel's Aims Likely The Key Determinant Of Iran War's Duration

MENAFN - Asia Times) Since the joint US-Israel war with Iran resumed on February 28, nine months after the previous attacks, many have asked whether President Donald Trump has a strategy for what he wants to achieve and for when he will declare another ceasefire.

Those questions, interesting though they are, are less important than this one: What does Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu want to achieve and how far is he prepared to go in order to get it?

All the logic of Trump's involvement and his record would suggest that he would prefer a quick war. Like last June's assault on Iran's nuclear facilities, the war has already demonstrated American air power. It has now also killed many of the leaders of Iran's brutal theocratic dictatorship and has shown that America is willing to attack its foes anywhere in the world.

The sinking of an Iranian warship, which was in international waters in the Indian Ocean as India's guest for part of multi-country naval exercises, demonstrated the ruthlessness of a great power that can afford to ignore international law and diplomatic niceties.

However, the main motive for this war is not the demonstration of American military power. Nor is it simply the removal of a brutal dictator. The main motive is to remove a long-term threat to the security and survival of Israel. That motive is shared between Trump and Netanyahu, whose collaboration has already been the closest between any American and Israeli leaders for decades. But the two mens' definitions of what removing that threat requires are different.