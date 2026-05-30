Chief Minister Vijay To Visit Trichy East On Monday, Thank Voters Ahead Of Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 30 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is expected to visit the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency on Monday to thank voters and interact with the public following his victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, sources said.

Vijay, whose Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and subsequently formed the government with the support of its allies, had contested from two constituencies - Perambur and Tiruchy East. After securing victories in both seats, he chose to retain the Perambur constituency and resigned from Tiruchy East, paving the way for a by-election.

According to party sources, Vijay will travel from Chennai to Tiruchy by a private aircraft and is expected to participate in a public event at a college ground within the constituency. The visit is being viewed as a significant political move, especially as the Election Commission is expected to announce a by-election for Tiruchy East in the coming months.

In the Assembly election, Vijay registered an impressive victory in Tiruchy East, polling 91,381 votes and defeating his nearest rival, DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj, by a margin of 24,416 votes. Irudayaraj secured 63,965 votes, while AIADMK candidate Rajasekaran finished a distant third with 19,715 votes.

Political observers believe Vijay's visit is aimed at consolidating support in the constituency and energising party cadres ahead of the by-election.

The Chief Minister is also expected to express gratitude to voters for the mandate that helped propel TVK to power.

The upcoming Tiruchy East by-election is likely to attract considerable political attention, as it will be seen as the first major electoral test for the newly formed Vijay-led government.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to witness several other by-elections soon. Four AIADMK legislators recently resigned from the Assembly and joined TVK, creating vacancies in Perundurai, Dharapuram, Madurantakam and Ambasamudram constituencies.

With vacancies now existing in Tiruchy East and the four seats vacated by former AIADMK legislators, Tamil Nadu could soon head for by-elections in five Assembly constituencies.

Political parties have already begun informal preparations for what is expected to be an intense electoral contest.