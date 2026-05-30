Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-755 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here
The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the much-awaited Karunya KR-755 lottery draw held on May 30, 2026, at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala eagerly followed the draw, hoping to secure the coveted jackpot and other attractive cash prizes.
Karunya remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, offering participants a chance to win life-changing rewards through a transparent government-supervised draw system. The highlight of today's announcement is the Rs 1 crore first prize, which goes to one lucky ticket holder, subject to applicable tax deductions as per lottery regulations.
Karunya KR-755 Winners
1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore
KU 144057
Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000
All other series ending with 144057
2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh
KZ 918886
3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh
KP 362272
4th Prize – Rs 5000
0696, 0920, 1209, 1618, 2054, 2466, 2803, 4690, 5697, 5816, 6025, 6163, 6352, 6463, 6527, 6877, 7448, 8429, 9532.
5th Prize – Rs 2000
1976, 3696, 4102, 7184, 8266, 8906.
6th Prize – Rs 1000
0278, 0564, 1857, 2082, 2705, 3266, 3379, 4216, 4574, 4820, 5053, 5195, 5390, 5428, 5457, 5648, 6209, 6728, 7362, 8713, 8960, 8961, 9105, 9357, 9369.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here
7th Prize – Rs 500
0045, 0052, 0358, 0465, 0481, 0525, 0532, 0664, 0735, 0782, 0912, 0923, 1001, 1035, 1149, 1498, 1591, 1652, 1671, 1825, 2069, 2474, 2520, 2599, 2667, 2711, 3032, 3124, 3492, 3671, 3885, 3911, 4008, 4464, 4657, 4808, 4831, 4868, 4903, 4930, 4984, 5276, 5324, 5332, 5398, 5667, 5769, 5821, 6445, 6618, 6799, 6851, 7119, 7121, 7381, 7695, 7753, 8040, 8136, 8189, 8377, 8479, 8500, 8627, 8684, 8740, 9048, 9072, 9261, 9470, 9542, 9609, 9661, 9686, 9720, 9956.
8th Prize – Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize – Rs 100
TBA
The Kerala Lottery Department also announced several fifth-prize and lower-tier winning combinations as part of today's draw.
How Winners Can Claim Prize Money
The Kerala Lottery Department has advised participants to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially published result sheet and Kerala Government Gazette before initiating any prize claim process. Winners of major prizes must submit the original ticket along with valid identity documents, including Aadhaar or PAN card details, within the prescribed claim period.
Lottery officials have once again reminded winners to rely only on official government notifications and authorised result publications while verifying winning numbers. Participants are also encouraged to preserve their tickets carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may affect the claim process.
With today's draw creating a fresh set of winners across the state, the Karunya KR-755 lottery has once again generated excitement among participants hoping to become Kerala's next crore winner. As ticket holders continue checking their numbers, the draw reinforces the enduring popularity of Kerala's state-run lottery system.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-625 Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here
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