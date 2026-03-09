Bithumb Could Face 6-Month Partial Suspension In South Korea

We must remove the first cover image as requested, so the final HTML will not include that image. Here is the rewritten article in the requested format.

Regulatory authorities in South Korea are intensifying oversight of cryptocurrency platforms as Bithumb-the country's second-largest exchange by trading volume-faces a potential six-month partial suspension. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has issued a preliminary notice tied to alleged anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer deficiencies, including dealings with unregistered overseas virtual asset service providers and gaps in customer due diligence. In a parallel move, a reprimand was issued to Bithumb's chief executive, signaling the seriousness of the regulator's intent. While officials have signaled that a sanctions decision will be refined in March, the action remains at an early stage and could still be adjusted before any final measures are announced. Bithumb has framed the development as not yet final, underscoring that the scope of any sanction could change as the review unfolds.



The FIU has issued a six-month partial suspension notice to Bithumb over AML and KYC controls, including concerns about dealings with overseas service providers not registered in Korea and customer due-diligence gaps.

A reprimand to Bithumb's CEO accompanies the notice, a move regulators describe as a serious penalty that could influence leadership decisions and future appointments.

A formal sanctions review is expected later in March, with the potential for adjustments before any final measures are imposed.

If finalized, the suspension would restrict new users from transferring digital assets off the platform, while other services would presumably remain available to existing customers. Background context includes a high-profile miscredit incident during a February promotional event that incorrectly credited 2,000 BTC per user, triggering scrutiny of internal controls and security protocols.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The development comes amid a broader push by South Korean authorities to strengthen AML and KYC standards for crypto platforms, mirroring a global tightening in exchange compliance and risk controls as regulators expand oversight and enforcement actions.

Why it matters

The FIU action against Bithumb highlights how regulators are moving beyond generic compliance rhetoric to enforce concrete consequences for exchanges that fail to meet anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer requirements. The preliminary six-month suspension, if finalized, would directly curtail a gateway for new users to move digital assets off the platform, which could have downstream effects on liquidity and user onboarding for one of Korea's largest trading venues. While Bithumb emphasized that this step is not a final sanction and that the scope could shift, the message from authorities is clear: robust AML controls are no longer optional in a highly regulated market.

The episode also situates Bithumb within a broader crackdown across the sector. Earlier in 2025, Upbit's parent company Dunamu faced sanctions including a partial suspension and a substantial fine, underscoring regulators' willingness to penalize organizational structures and processes that enable noncompliant activity. Korbit, another domestic exchange, received a significant but smaller penalty in the same wave. Taken together, these penalties reflect a policy pivot toward stronger accountability for the crypto ecosystem, particularly around interactions with overseas providers and customer verification processes.

Beyond regulatory signaling, the incident underscores the operational risks exchanges face in maintaining AML/KYC rigor. The February promotional miscredit-where 2,000 BTC per user was credited by mistake, culminating in a total distribution cited as 620,000 BTC-exposed gaps in internal controls and risk monitoring. That event, which occurred during a promotional period, has implications for governance, incident response, and customer trust as authorities scrutinize how platforms manage incentives, security, and compliance at scale. The combination of a potential sanction and a past misstep illustrates why exchanges are prioritizing robust onboarding checks, cross-border provider screening, and transparent reporting to regulators.



The sanctions decision timetable: a March review by the FIU to finalize whether the six-month partial suspension will become binding and how it will be structured.

Scope adjustments: authorities may limit or expand restrictions on withdrawals for new users, depending on ongoing assessments of the exchange's AML/KYC posture.

Regulatory activity at other exchanges: continued enforcement against Upbit and Korbit could foreshadow broader policy direction for the sector. Internal controls and governance responses at Bithumb: any governance changes, risk-management enhancements, or new compliance programs could influence the regulatory outcome and investor confidence.



FIU preliminary notice detailing a six-month partial suspension and the associated AML/KYC concerns at Bithumb.

Bithumb's public statements noting the action is at the pre-notification stage and that sanctions, if imposed, may evolve.

Background reporting on a February promotional miscredit that credited 2,000 BTC per user, resulting in a reported distribution of 620,000 BTC.

Regulatory actions against Upbit's parent Dunamu, including a partial suspension and a 35.2 billion won fine in 2025, as reported by local sources. Regulatory penalties against Korbit, including a 2.73 billion won fine in December 2025.

What to watch nextSources & verificationKey figures and next steps

The unfolding situation at Bithumb sits at the intersection of intensified regulatory scrutiny and ongoing efforts by Korean authorities to tighten AML/KYC standards across crypto platforms. The FIU's decision, the reprimand to the CEO, and the March review collectively determine whether a concrete sanction will anchor the exchange's near-term operations. For market participants, the episode reinforces the importance of compliance-driven risk management, especially for platforms seeking to grow in a tightly monitored environment.



Official FIU statements or notices related to Bithumb's AML/KYC assessment and any forthcoming sanctions.

Bithumb's public responses or press releases addressing the pre-notification stage and the potential scope of sanctions.

Independent reporting on the February miscredit incident and its impact on internal controls and regulatory oversight. Regulatory actions and penalties involving Upbit (Dunamu) and Korbit, including sanction amounts and the regulatory rationale behind them.

Where to verify

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.