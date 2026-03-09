Amir Of Kuwait Calls For National Unity, Vigilance In Confronting Current Threats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Amir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah called for national unity, being the first line of defense and the true guarantee in times of confronting challenges and overcoming crises.

In a televised address on the occasion of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, His Highness stressed that vigilance protects society from rumors, prevents the exploitation of circumstances to incite division and undermine trust, and strengthens the state's ability to take timely, appropriate measures.

He said that awareness of current developments is no longer a choice but a national necessity that allows for the accurate interpretation of developments, understanding potential political and security challenges, and dealing with them rationally and responsibly, without neither exaggeration nor underestimation.

Vigilance is a duty that does not rest solely with state institutions, but includes every citizen of Kuwait, His Highness added.

Confronting attacks on Kuwait, His Highness said that Kuwait's Armed Forces are carrying out their duties and missions with firmness and competence, dealing with all threats and challenges with high efficiency, as well as maintaining the sovereignty of the country's airspace and the safety of the homeland.

HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait announced that he has ordered an increase in the level of alertness, strengthening preventive measures and expanding deployment at vital sites to ensure a rapid response to any emergency and to preserve public reassurance.

His Highness affirmed that Kuwait has been subjected to a blatant attack by a neighboring country, despite the fact that Kuwait had not allowed its land, airspace, or coasts to be used for any military action against Iran, something that Iran had been informed of repeatedly through diplomatic channels.

He highlighted that the attacks on Kuwait's airspace, territory, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, resulted in the martyrdom of members of the armed forces as well as a child, along with scores of people injured, something that constitutes a clear violation of international norms and conventions and a blatant assault on Kuwait's sovereignty, security, and stability.

HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait affirmed that Kuwait constitutes a red line and that its sovereignty is safeguarded by the will of its people and the courage of its men and women, adding that undermining its security and stability will not be tolerated, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in condemning this aggression.

He reiterated that the attacks targeting sisterly countries are attacks on the security of the entire region and a direct threat to its stability and peace.

His Highness emphasised that the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is indivisible, and that any violation of the sovereignty of any member state constitutes a violation of collective security, expressing Kuwait's full solidarity with its sisterly countries and its support for all measures taken to protect their sovereignty, security, and stability.

HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait stressed Kuwait's full and inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, in response to this blatant aggression, in a manner proportionate to the scale and nature of the attack and in accordance with international law, including taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and residents while preserving its sovereignty, security, and stability.