Rayhan Thomas Climbs Korn Ferry Rankings With Strong Chile Performance

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rayhan Thomas continues to make steady strides in his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, producing a composed four-round performance at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank in Chile to finish tied 34th and strengthen his position on the season-long points table.

Thomas (India) returned rounds of 69, 71, 70 and a closing 67 for a 72-hole total of seven-under-par 277.

The 26-year-old Dubai resident's result moves him up to 69th in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after six events this season, having made the cut in four of them.

Thomas told Khaleej Times after the final round:“My game was pretty solid all week. I hit my short irons nicely and putted really well, especially in the last round, to shoot my best score of the week.

“However, I need to get my long game on track, both my driver and long irons, which were both out of kilter. That is the challenge: when one area of the game works well, others falter; it is tough to keep on top of everything all the time.”

Despite the positive finish, Thomas believes reducing mistakes will be key to pushing further up leaderboards.

“I had too many bogeys all week; that is not my style and is preventing me from getting lower scores. which I really need to tighten up on,” he said.“I had 20 birdies over the four days, which is a positive. I just need to eliminate those ugly bogeys.

“The score does not often lie; you get what you put into the game. It is tough out here on tour with some challenging venues and varied conditions every week,” Thomas added.

“The winning score last week was 19 under over a golf course playing over 7,100 yards. I was proud of how I competed all week and stayed focused on my game. I feel I am genuinely making progress with my game and on tour.”

The tournament was won by 28-year-old Doc Redman (US), who produced rounds of 67, 66, 65 and 67 to claim victory by four shots and move up to fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in the $1 million event.

Thomas will now turn his attention to the DP World Tour when he tees it up at the HERO Indian Open from March 26-29 at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi.

He plans to take a short break before travelling to India, where he will compete on a sponsor's invitation.

Following the Indian Open, Thomas will return to the Korn Ferry Tour schedule in Florida in early April, having skipped one event on the US swing.

At the end of the season, the top 20 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn full PGA Tour cards, with the number one player receiving enhanced status and additional invitations to both the US Open and The Players Championship. The top 60 players retain full Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2027 season.