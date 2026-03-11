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Qatar Has Done A Lot For Regional Peace : Member Of The British House Of Lords To QNA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Member of the British House of Lords, Lord Udny-Lister said that he was shocked by the Iranian attacks on Qatar, stressing that Qatar has done a lot for peace in the region his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Tuesday, Lord Lister said that all of Qatar's friends are shocked by the blatant Iranian attacks that Qatar has been subjected to in recent days added that Doha has done a lot for peace in the region, and these attacks are not what was expected in return for Qatar's efforts in mediating in the region Lister stressed that Britain stands by Qatar during these difficult times.
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