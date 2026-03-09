Food Expo PRO And Hong Kong International Tea Fair: Aisa's Key Trade Event For F&B Arabian Post

The Food Expo PRO open exclusively to trade buyers on the first two days, and welcome public ticket-holders on 15 August. The concurrent Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be open to both trade buyers and public ticket holders for all three days. The 2025 edition gathered some 18,500 buyers from 64 countries and regions. Buyers are mainly importers, wholesalers, distributors, hotel groups, restaurants, clubhouses, and retail leaders such as department stores, as well as e-tailers. Apart from Hong Kong, buyers came from Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, as well as ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others, highlighting Hong Kong's significant role as a key food trade hub globally.

Reserve a booth now to extend industry network:

Register a buyer badge to source quality products:

Food Expo PRO: new Meat zone debut

Positioned strategically at the heart of Asia, coupled with its exceptional logistics services and adept supply chain management, Hong Kong serves as a promising platform for global food manufacturers to extend their reach into markets across Chinese Mainland and the broader Asian region. As a renowned culinary capital of Asia, Hong Kong is also home to a thriving food services industry that captivates locals and visitors alike.

Food Expo PRO aims to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a business hub for the food industry in Chinese Mainland, Asia, and the world. As a pioneer in the F&B industry, the Expo has always kept a close eye on several key trends and innovation in order to capture the evolving dynamics of the food industry.

This year, Food Expo PRO will introduce a new Meat product zone to spotlight the dynamic meat sector and meet rising demand for premium, diverse, and innovative meat offerings. The zone will showcase a wide range of high-quality meat products, including chilled and frozen meats, processed meats, specialty items, and value-added solutions from global and regional suppliers. It aims to connect exhibitors with professional buyers seeking opportunities in premium proteins, sustainable sourcing, and market trends in the Greater Bay Area and beyond.

Recognising the promising landscape of the Halal Market, the Expo introduced a dedicated Halal food and beverage label in 2024, bringing a diverse variety of Halal certified products ranging from snacks, condiments to seafood. In 2025, more than 120 food suppliers showcased halal products from around the world. A seminar will guide through the importance and the progress of promoting halal-friendly environment in Hong Kong. This session will explore the growing demand for halal products and the standard.

Highlighted zone“ Food Science and Technology” brings alternative food and future food products to the professional buyers. The Coffee zone, debuted last year, will showcase coffee products, accessories, and machines from various origins. Events such as coffee demonstrations and seminars covering the coffee value chain will also be held concurrently.

Food Expo PRO also features a variety of seminars and forums covering the latest developments and market opportunities in the food industry. The Food Tech Symposium will focus on the latest technological advancements transforming the sector. The discussion will cover how new technologies can enhance efficiency and quality, benefiting both producers and consumers.

Hong Kong International Tea Fair: Brewing opportunities in tea business

The concurrent Hong Kong International Tea Fair is Asia's premier marketplace for the tea industry, showcasing a variety of high-quality specialty teas, delicate teaware and tea related products. Building on the positive feedback from adopting the B2B2C format in 2025, which attracted over 500,000 visits together with the four concurrent fairs, the 2026 Tea Fair will once again open to the public during the three-day exhibition period, bringing the rich culture of tea to a wider audience.

To capture the evolving trends in the tea industry, the 2025 edition featured a diverse variety of new-style tea beverages such as sparkling tea, Kombucha, non-alcoholic wine-tea concoction beverage, herbal tea and yuenyeung in a capsule. A thematic zone“Friends of Tea” also presented tea-related lifestyle products such as tea-pairing food and tea perfume. The 2026 edition will strengthen the zone to enrich the overall visiting experience of public tea lovers.

Each day at the fair is filled with different activities and events. The 2026 Hong Kong International Tea Culture Forum will be organised, with the purpose of creating an international platform for communication, promoting tea culture, and driving the international development of the tea industry. The China and Greater Bay Area KamCha Competition 2026 (Hong Kong Milk Tea) – Hong Kong Final will be held during the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, aiming to select the top Hong Kong-style milk tea masters, showcase the skills and unique flavours of Hong Kong-style milk tea production, and promote Hong Kong-style milk tea culture. Other events, such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Youth International Tea Art Competition 2026, Youth Tea Ceremony, Tea Tasting Sessions and Tea Art Performances, offer an immersive exploration of tea's rich history and latest trends.

The International Tea Event Space Design Competition 202 6 continues to promote tea culture. Participants can present their creative tea-serving space designs through the competition, and the shortlisted designs will be displayed and judged during the fair. Another fair highlight is the Hong Kong International Tea Fair Tea Competition. Exhibitors' teas will be judged in six categories: Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea, Chinese Black Tea, Raw Pu'er, Others. The entries will also compete for“The Best Aroma Award” and“The Best Taste Award”. Visitors can enjoy free tea tasting of winning teas during the Fair.

The two fairs will continue to adopt the HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ model that integrates online and offline elements, extending face-to-face interactions from physical events to smart business platform, Click2Match, which will be open to participants from 6 to 22 August.

In addition, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA), together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions and industry associations, will be held at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre on 13 and 14 August to deliver professional traditional Chinese medicine insights into the industry.

Websites: