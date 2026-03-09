Brazil Negotiates Return Of Citizens In Gulf

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, has in recent days negotiated with Arab foreign ministers the removal of Brazilians from the Gulf. One of the countries Brazil is in talks with is Qatar. According to information released by Brazil's foreign ministry's Consular Portal, Vieira is“in direct contact with the Qatari foreign minister” to resume direct flights between Doha and São Paulo. The route between the two cities operated by Qatar Airways flights is still not running.

Gulf countries have been targeted by Iranian attacks in retaliation for the war the Persian country has been fighting with Israel and the United States since February 28. Because of the attacks, airlines suspended flights. Dubai-based Emirates has resumed its operations to and from the emirate. It has been flying to São Paulo since March 4 and to Rio de Janeiro, its other destination in Brazil, since last Sunday (8), according to information from Brazil's foreign ministry.

Qatar Airways, in turn, has yet to resume operations from its hub, Hamad International Airport. Some of the airline's flights carrying Brazilians on board have departed from Doha to European destinations. According to the ministry, the expectation was that starting this Monday (9), ten Qatar Airways flights would begin departing daily from Doha.

The ministry said it is negotiating with authorities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia to arrange ground transport for Brazilians from Doha to Saudi capital Riyadh. From Riyadh, they could then take flights to other countries. More information is available at this link.

In recent days, Mauro Vieira has been in contact with foreign ministers from Arab countries. On Friday (6), he spoke with Lebanon's foreign minister, Youssef Raji, a country targeted by Israeli attacks and home to a large Brazilian community. On Thursday (5), he spoke with the foreign ministers of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, and Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Earlier, he had spoken with foreign ministers from other Arab countries affected by the conflict.

