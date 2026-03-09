FISME -IPFC To Hold 2-Day National IP Yatra Programme To Promote IP Protection, Valuation For Commercialisation For Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) will organise a two-day National Level IP Yatra Programme aimed at promoting awareness of intellectual property rights (IPR) among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The event is being organised by the FISME Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (FISME-IPFC) with support from the Ministry of MSME and in partnership with the State Bank of India Centre of Excellence (SBI-CoE), the Manesar Industries Welfare Association and the Gurgaon Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The first day of the programme will be held on March 13 at the SBI Academy, Sector 18, Gurugram, from 10:30 AM to 03:15 PM. This will be followed by the second day on March 14 at the Crystal Ballroom, Hotel Radisson, Sector 29, Gurugram, from 06:30 PM to 08:15 PM.

Focus on Intellectual Property and Business Growth

The initiative aims to help MSMEs understand the importance of protecting and leveraging intellectual property to maintain competitiveness in the market.

The first day will feature addresses from SBI and Sandeep Kishore Jain, President, FISME, followed by sessions on intellectual property rights awareness, the benefits of IP commercialisation and support available for filing and reimbursement through FISME-IPFC.

The programme will also address topics such as using intellectual property for financial valuation, access to credit and external equity, and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework and POSH regulations.

Expert Sessions on Financing and IP Commercialisation

Experts from the banking and finance sector will participate in the sessions, providing insights on MSME-focused financing options, credit access, and business valuation using intellectual property assets. Discussions will also highlight legal aspects of IP and relevant government schemes supporting MSMEs.

Participation in the programme is free of cost, though registration is mandatory. Interested participants can register using the following link:

FISME-IPFC

The FISME-IPFC was established in New Delhi with support from the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, as a one-stop resource for MSMEs, offering expert guidance on the identification, creation, ownership, protection, and strategic management of intellectual property.

It provides services including IP audits, valuation, commercialization, and legal advisory, while also building awareness of IPR issues and supporting MSMEs in developing and managing IP portfolios to strengthen competitiveness and navigate global trade frameworks such as the WTO and TRIPS.

