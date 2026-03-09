Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Parliament Extends Its Term For Two Years


2026-03-09 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese Parliament today approved a two-year extension of its term due to the current circumstances in the country.A statement issued by the Parliament indicated that the General Assembly approved the extension with a majority of 76 votes, 41 against, and 4 abstentions elections, a constitutional requirement held every four years to elect 128 members of parliament, were originally scheduled for May Monday, Lebanon has been under Israeli offensive which so far resulted in the deaths of 394 people, including 83 children, and injuries to 1,130 others.

