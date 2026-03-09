Amir Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Monday a phone call from the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Friedrich Merz.

At the outset of the call, HE the Chancellor inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar and discussed the latest developments in the region, in light of the continued blatant Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

The call also discussed the regional and international efforts made to contain the escalation and enhance security and stability, especially the economic repercussions that the region is witnessing, which cast their shadow at the regional and international levels, and what is reflected from this on global energy security.

Both sides stressed that the current stage necessitates intensifying international efforts aimed at de-escalation and prioritising diplomatic solutions to halt the escalation and maintain peace and stability.

They noted that these efforts are consistent with the principles of the UN Charter, which stipulate the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.