Global Nuclear Medicine Market To Reach USD 21.01 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by a 15.1% CAGR, rising oncology demands, and breakthrough hybrid imaging technologies, the sector presents lucrative opportunities for healthcare investors, hospital networks, and pharmaceutical innovators.

Delray Beach, FL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global healthcare sector pivots aggressively toward precision medicine, the Nuclear medicine market is entering a phase of exponential expansion. Valued at $10.41 billion in 2025, the market is projected to surge at a resilient Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%, culminating in a forecasted valuation of $21.01 billion by 2030.

What is Driving the Urgency?

A global acceleration in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases has catalyzed immediate, large-scale demand for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. To meet this clinical necessity, international stakeholders are heavily investing in radioisotope production plants, automated nuclear pharmacies, and next-generation hybrid imaging technologies. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed nations, combined with stringent regulatory compliance standards in the US and EU, are further solidifying the financial viability of these advanced medical solutions.

How Innovation is Reshaping the Business of Care

For hospital administrators, CFOs, and healthcare strategists, this growth trajectory underscores a critical shift in capital allocation and operational strategy. The rapid evolution of PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and automated radiopharmacy systems is delivering unprecedented clinical accuracy and operational efficiency. By forging strategic collaborations-uniting pharmaceutical firms, imaging suppliers, and healthcare providers-the industry is creating highly integrated, scalable nuclear medicine ecosystems that promise lucrative returns and superior patient outcomes.

Strategic Opportunities vs. Operational Realities

The strategic frontier of nuclear medicine is expanding rapidly into neurology. The early diagnosis and management of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy using advanced, neuro-specific radiotracers represent a high-growth avenue for imaging centers. However, industry leaders must navigate substantial logistical and financial hurdles. The inherently short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals demands complex, localized supply chains situated near cyclotrons or nuclear reactors. Furthermore, high equipment costs and constrained hospital budgets remain formidable challenges, particularly in developing markets and independent health centers where capital expenditure is heavily scrutinized.

Where is the Growth Concentrated?

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region-spearheaded by China, India, and Japan-is poised to be the fastest-growing market through 2030. This expansion is fueled by robust government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, rising domestic production of radiopharmaceuticals, and escalating healthcare expenditures. Sector-wise, diagnostic nuclear medicine dominates the market volume and revenue. Hospitals firmly retain the largest end-user market share due to their capacity to house complex, capital-intensive imaging infrastructure and manage high-volume patient throughput.

Who is Shaping the Market Ecosystem?

The competitive landscape is anchored by industry titans including GE HealthCare, Cardinal Health, Curium, and Bayer AG, alongside a powerful roster of global innovators such as Lantheus Holdings, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers, and Bracco Imaging. These organizations are aggressively scaling vertically integrated manufacturing, advancing FDA-approved theranostics, and optimizing localized logistical networks to ensure the precise, timely delivery of time-sensitive radioisotopes. Their collaborative efforts across the value chain-from equipment manufacturing to clinical enablement-are setting new global benchmarks for safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.

To maintain a competitive edge, C-suite executives, healthcare investors, and strategic decision-makers must proactively re-evaluate their radiopharmaceutical supply chains and medical imaging investments. To explore strategic partnership opportunities, request detailed regional insights, or access the comprehensive 2025-2030 Nuclear Medicine Market Report, please contact our media relations team.

For more information,

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

US Nuclear Medicine Market

Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market

Europe Nuclear Medicine Market

Compounding Pharmacy market

GLP-1 analogues market

Get access to the latest updates on

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: