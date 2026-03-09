MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VettaFi to Acquire and Rebrand the GLIO Index Family Index family provides the clearest available exposure to globally listed companies which own and/or operate infrastructure assets

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - VettaFi (a subsidiary of TMX Group), a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions, announced today the acquisition and comprehensive rebranding of the Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation ('GLIO') family of indices.

"This acquisition marks a significant expansion of VettaFi's index capabilities and underscores its commitment to providing institutional-grade benchmarks for the global investment community," said Brian Coco, Chief Product Officer.

The GLIO indices, known for their rigorous methodology and focus on listed infrastructure and real assets, will be integrated into VettaFi's existing suite and rebranded to the following:



GLIO VettaFi Global Listed Infrastructure Index GLIO VettaFi Global Real Assets Index

Fraser Hughes, the Founder and Chief Executive of the GLIO, noted, "Our transition to VettaFi marks a key milestone in GLIO's evolution. By combining our listed infrastructure expertise with VettaFi's global platform, technology, and distribution, we are enhancing the visibility and accessibility of GLIO indices while strengthening the foundation for innovation, broader market access, and continued growth in listed infrastructure and real assets investment."

"Investors continue to search for uncorrelated investment opportunities and, in many cases, alternatives to the typical universe of alternative investments," added Coco. "Listed Infrastructure and Real Assets fits squarely in these discussions and we're very pleased to be adding these benchmarks to our offerings."

With the addition of the GLIO indices, VettaFi boasts a global indexing platform spanning more than 1250 indexes with $86 billion in assets passively tracking those indexes and $80 billion in benchmarked assets. Its team of industry veterans use the latest cloud-based technology for all index research, design, calculation, dissemination and management for over 250 customers.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit .

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit .

About GLIO

The Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) is the representative body for the $3.5 trillion market capitalization listed infrastructure asset class. GLIO raises investor awareness for the asset class through research, education, events, and promotion.

GLIO is supported by its membership structure. Its members are regulated utilities, transportation infrastructure, communications infrastructure, and energy transportation infrastructure companies. In total, GLIO corporate members represent well over $1trn in market capitalization, or $1.5trn in Enterprise Value.

Specialist listed infrastructure managers make up a significant part of the membership, along with banks and advisors. The specialist managers manage approximately $160bn in assets under management.

For more information, please visit: .

