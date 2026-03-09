Tilray Brands Acquires Brewdog Australia, Establishing Strategic Base To Accelerate Global Beverage And Consumer Products Growth Across The Asia-Pacific Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition Includes BrewDog's Profitable Australian Operations Including Brisbane Brewery and Two Flagship Bars

Transaction Positions Tilray to Scale BrewDog Across Australia's National Retail and Grocery Channels and Introduce Broader Beverage Portfolio Across Asia-Pacific

NEW YORK and BRISBANE, Australia, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”,“our”,“we” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced the completion of the acquisition of BrewDog Brewing Australia Pty Ltd., including BrewDog's Australian brewing and production facility in Brisbane, Queensland, along with a portfolio of owned and franchised BrewDog bars across Australia.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, stated,“The acquisition of BrewDog's profitable Australian brewery operations and flagship bars represents another important milestone in advancing Tilray's global beverage and consumer products strategy. Australia is a highly attractive craft beer market with a strong beer culture and serves as a strategic gateway to the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region. Together with our recently announced acquisition of BrewDog's profitable UK operations, this transaction further expands Tilray's international brewing footprint and strengthens our scaled global beverage platform. BrewDog's brewing capabilities, production infrastructure, and hospitality locations in Australia provide a strong operational base to invest in the brand's next chapter, while also creating a strategic hub to introduce Tilray's portfolio of leading U.S. beverage brands across the Asia-Pacific region.”

The acquisition includes two owned BrewDog bar locations in Brisbane - DogTap Brisbane and BrewDog Fortitude Valley, as well as three franchised BrewDog locations in Pentridge (Victoria), South Eveleigh (New South Wales), and Perth (Western Australia).

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, said,“We're excited to welcome the BrewDog Australia team to Tilray Brands. They bring strong brewing expertise, experienced local leadership, and a deep connection to the Australian craft beer community. From an operational standpoint, this acquisition gives us a strong foundation in a key market and an important hub for our international beverage and consumer products business. Together with the BrewDog team, we will focus on growing the brand locally while leveraging our brewing, distribution, and commercial capabilities to expand BrewDog across Australia's national retail chain footprint and introduce Tilray's broader beverage portfolio across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, including key markets such as Japan.”

This transaction strengthens Tilray's global beverage and consumer products platform and advances our strategy to scale internationally. Australia provides a strategic hub to accelerate expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, allowing Tilray to capitalize on the growth of premium and craft beer while introducing its leading U.S. beverage brands into key markets throughout the region.

Acquisition Advances Tilray's Global Beverage and Consumer Products Platform

We continue to execute against our strategy of expanding our diversified beverage portfolio spanning craft beer, spirits, energy drinks, water, and emerging categories into international markets. This acquisition advances our strategy as Australia provides a strategic springboard into some of the fastest-growing premium and craft beer markets in the world, including Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea.

About Tilray Beverages

Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, is a leading beverage platform with a diverse portfolio of award-winning craft beers, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks. Its portfolio includes 10 Barrel Brewing, Alpine Beer, Atwater Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery, Casa Breck, Green Flash Brewing Company, Hi*Ball Energy, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Liquid Love, Mock One, Montauk Brewing Company, Mountain Shot, Redhook Brewery, Revolver Brewing, Shock Top, Square Mile Cider, SweetWater Brewery, Terrapin Beer and Widmer Brothers. Leveraging state-of-the-art production facilities and a robust distribution network, Tilray Beverages is focused on expanding premium and mainstream beverage offerings across the United States and international markets.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of BrewDog's Australian operations, including the expansion of Tilray's global beverage platform, the integration of the Brisbane brewery and hospitality locations into Tilray's operations, and the Company's ability to leverage the acquisition to expand BrewDog and Tilray's beverage portfolio across Australia and key markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company's market positioning, ability to effectively leverage and scale Tilray's brewing operations and drive revenue growth. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

