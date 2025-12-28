UK And Germany Sign $70 Million Agreement On Joint Procurement Of Mobile Artillery Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on the UK government's website.

The United Kingdom has signed a GBP 52 million contract with Germany for the supply of state-of-the-art military artillery, according to the statement.

It is noted that the joint agreement will accelerate the delivery of military equipment to both the United Kingdom and Germany, demonstrating the deepening of defense cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, the United Kingdom will receive the advanced Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) RCH 155 artillery platform, while two additional platforms are planned to be sent to Germany for joint trials.

Unlike traditional artillery, which requires stopping and setting up before firing, this system can fire while in motion, increasing speed and making it more difficult for the adversary to target.

The UK Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, stated that the war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of rapid firing and maneuver, and these lessons are directly informing our procurement decisions and helping us deliver the Strategic Defence Review.

Under the new contract, the United Kingdom and Germany will exchange test data and equipment, ensuring that both countries receive world-class capability. This approach enables procurement timelines to be accelerated while reducing costs, delivering better value for taxpayers, and enhancing capabilities for both the armed forces and government officials.

