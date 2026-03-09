Hyundai March 2026 Offers: Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh On I20, Exter, Alcazar, Grand I10 Nios

This March 2026, Hyundai is rolling out some amazing deals for its customers. You can get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh on popular cars like the i20, Exter, Alcazar, and Grand i10 Nios, including cash discounts and corporate offers.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has announced special offers for its Indian customers this March 2026. The company is giving benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on popular models like the i20, Exter, Alcazar, and Grand i10 Nios. These deals include cash discounts, corporate offers, and other benefits. Hyundai has confirmed the offers are valid till March 31, 2026, or until stocks last.

There's an extra deal too! Customers who book their Hyundai car before March 18, 2026, will get an additional special benefit of up to Rs 20,000. These offers are available on almost all Hyundai cars, except for the popular Creta. Hyundai is clearly aiming to attract a lot of buyers this March with these offers.

Hyundai's popular premium hatchback, the i20, is available with a maximum discount of up to Rs 48,000. A 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine powers this car, giving 83 PS of power and 114.7 Nm of torque. You can get it with a 5-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. The car's price starts from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is offering a discount of up to Rs 33,000 on its Exter micro-SUV. The car's starting price is Rs 5.73 lakh and it comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. This engine produces 83 PS power and 113.8 Nm torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or IVT. You can also get the Exter in a CNG version, which delivers 69 PS power and 95.2 Nm torque.

If you're looking for a 7-seater, the premium Hyundai Alcazar SUV has offers up to Rs 60,000. This SUV starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gives you a choice between a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The Grand i10 Nios hatchback also gets benefits up to Rs 58,000. It starts at Rs 5.55 lakh and is available in petrol and CNG options. These March offers are expected to boost Hyundai's car sales.