Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mojtaba Khamenei Becomes Iran’s Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei Becomes Iran’s Supreme Leader


2026-03-09 06:37:09
(MENAFN) Iran’s Assembly of Experts has designated Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader, taking over from his father, Ali Khamenei, according to a report late Sunday.

Mojtaba, a mid-level cleric known for his strong connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was appointed after Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.

MENAFN09032026000045017167ID1110835705



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search