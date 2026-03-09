403
Mojtaba Khamenei Becomes Iran’s Supreme Leader
(MENAFN) Iran’s Assembly of Experts has designated Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader, taking over from his father, Ali Khamenei, according to a report late Sunday.
Mojtaba, a mid-level cleric known for his strong connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was appointed after Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
