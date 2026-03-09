'What A Reason To Smile': Gambhir Responds To Dhoni's 'Coach Sahab, Smile Looks Great On You' Comment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A heartwarming exchange between two of Indian cricket's most prominent figures, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, caught the attention of fans after India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

For years, cricket fans have discussed the relationship between Dhoni and Gambhir, especially after Gambhir's past comments about Dhoni's iconic match-winning six in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final against Sri Lanka. However, their recent celebrations after India's latest world title seemed to reflect a more relaxed and friendly exchange.

Dhoni, who watched the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, later posted on Instagram to congratulate the team and sent a playful message to Gambhir, now India's head coach.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of the Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play. Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you. Intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys (BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)," Dhoni captioned the post.

Gambhir, who is celebrating his first ICC T20 WC title as head coach, responded warmly to the former India captain's comment, writing, "And what a reason to smile, great seeing you."

Dhoni was present at the stadium for the summit clash and even joined Rohit Sharma, the captain who led India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title, during the post-match celebrations, walking out with the trophy following India's emphatic victory.

India sealed the championship with a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand after putting up a formidable total of 255/5 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson spearheaded the batting charge with a blistering 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan contributed half-centuries to power India to one of the highest totals in a T20 World Cup final.

The bowlers then wrapped up the contest in clinical fashion, dismissing New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs to complete a dominant campaign.

With the triumph, India captain Suryakumar Yadav joined an elite group of leaders to have guided the country to an ICC title. Across senior men's and women's cricket, only Kapil Dev, Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Harmanpreet Kaur have clinched an ICC title for the nation.