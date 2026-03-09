Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of February 28, 2026


2026-03-09 05:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of February 28, 2026

Clichy, France – March 06, 2026

Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of February 28, 2026, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:
- 57,593,899 voting rights,
- 57,386,137 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...

Investor Relations
...


Apolline Celeyron
Group Communications
+33 6 13 63 44 43
...

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026
First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit LinkedIn Instagram YouTube TikTok

