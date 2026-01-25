Princess Alia Sponsors Festival Supporting People With Disabilities In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Jan. 25 (Petra) - Her Royal Highness Princess Alia bint Al Hussein sponsored the Friends of People with Disabilities Festival, which was held at the theater of the late poet Habib Al-Zyoudi at the King Abdullah II Cultural Center and was organized by the Children Cultural Club Society in Zarqa, in cooperation with the Zarqa Directorate of Culture.The festival was attended by Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaoud, Zarqa Police Director Brigadier Yazan Al-Jarrah, Director of Zarqa Directorate of Culture Mohammad Al-Zoubi, Chairman of the Zarqa Governorate Committee Jamal Abu Eid, society member artist and director Naim Haddadin, in addition to several local community representatives and a group of citizens and those interested in cultural and social affairs.Festival Director Sami Al-Majali said that the idea of the festival dates back years and that its main objective is to support people with disabilities by integrating them into cultural, artistic, and theatrical activities and highlighting their needs, issues, and demands in a way that enhances their active presence in the cultural and social scene.He added that integrating people with disabilities into cultural and educational programs and training courses would open wide horizons for them, whether to obtain job opportunities or to establish private projects and activities that generate material income, contributing to improving their living conditions. He called for taking them into account in job appointments in the public and private sectors and granting them priority commensurate with their abilities and energies.For his part, young man Hamza Al-Qudah, in a speech delivered on behalf of people with disabilities, pointed out that this group abounds with artists, creators, and writers who possess high energies and distinctive abilities but face a gap between written instructions and practical implementation on the ground. He considered that overcoming this challenge would enable them to highlight their creativity in various cultural, artistic, and handicraft fields.Al-Qudah noted that this festival is not a passing celebration but rather a humanitarian message with deep implications aimed at supporting people with disabilities and strengthening their societal presence. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Child Cultural Club Association for its continuous efforts in this field.The festival, which continues until next Tuesday, included the recitation of poetry and purposeful theatrical performances addressing the importance of active community participation by people with disabilities.At the conclusion of the first day's activities, Princess Alia presented commemorative shields to outstanding people. She also received a commemorative shield from Jihan Murjan, director of the Bushra Center for Studies and Research, in appreciation of her support.On the sidelines of the festival, Her Royal Highness opened a charity bazaar that included handicrafts, local products, popular foods, embroidery and textiles, reflecting authentic Jordanian values and the spirit of community solidarity.