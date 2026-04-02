Power System Stable With No Load Shedding Planned, NEPCO Chief Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Jordan's electricity system is operating at high efficiency and remains stable, with no plans for load shedding or scheduled outages, according to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).Director General Sufian Al-Batayneh said the Kingdom's power network is functioning safely and sustainably, stressing that there are no indications of disruptions to electricity supply despite regional pressures.He noted that fuel supply chains required for electricity generation are operating normally, with all power plants running as scheduled. Transmission networks and substations across the country are fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of electricity.Al-Batayneh said the system is supported by a diversified energy mix that includes liquefied natural gas and conventional fuels such as diesel, enhancing flexibility and resilience in supply.Gas deliveries, he added, continue without interruption, supported by the regasification vessel operating at Aqaba Port, alongside regular LNG shipments scheduled in line with operational plans to guarantee continuous power generation.He also pointed to ongoing coordination with Egypt and Iraq to secure gas and fuel supplies, as part of broader efforts to strengthen energy security and ensure supply continuity.Al-Batayneh said the company is implementing government directives aimed at rationalizing expenditures, including limiting vehicle use to official purposes and applying energy-saving measures across facilities, in line with Cabinet decisions to improve efficiency and optimize resource use.The assurances come as authorities seek to reinforce confidence in the Kingdom's energy system, emphasizing its ability to maintain stable operations under varying external conditions.