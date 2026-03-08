Middle East Conflict Sees Retail Participation Rise By 276% In A Single Day As Traders Reprice War Risk

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Exclusive platform data from Capital reveals a sharp and immediate shift in retail trading behaviour following the escalation of Middle East conflict - with oil surging to become the platform's second most-traded instrument in a single session, and gold volumes more than doubling overnight as safe-haven demand accelerates.

On Monday 2 March, Capital recorded a 49% rise in active traders compared to the Friday prior (27 Feb), with total trading volumes up 73% and the number of trades executed rising 82% in a single day. The moves were driven overwhelmingly by two instruments - oil, where traders rushed to reprice regional supply risk, and gold, which extended its role as the safe-haven of choice for retail investors navigating an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.

Oil: from sixth to second in a single session

The scale of the shift in oil is striking. The number of traders entering oil for the first time spiked 1,255% on Monday versus Friday - a figure that speaks to how decisively the conflict broke through to a new audience of retail traders previously unengaged with energy markets. Overall, the number of active oil traders on the platform rose 276% day-on-day, propelling oil from 6th–7th to 2nd place across all instruments on the platform.

Trading volumes in oil rose 649% over the same period, while sentiment shifted markedly bullish - rising from 51% long on Friday to 75% long on Monday. The data indicates that traders were actively reassessing their exposure to energy markets in light of potential supply disruption - a considered response to a changed risk environment.

Gold: safe-haven demand holds firm with volumes doubling overnight

Gold remained the most actively traded instrument on the platform throughout the week. Monday (2 Mar) saw gold volume rise 103% compared to Friday (27 Feb), with trades up 87% and the number of active traders up 61%. Long sentiment in gold also strengthened, rising from 58% on Friday to 66% on Monday - affirming a clear bullish tilt among retail traders seeking shelter from geopolitical uncertainty.

Commenting on the data, Kyle Rodda, Senior Market Analyst, Capital, said:

“Precious metals, especially gold, are typically a perennial favourite of retail traders. They are almost always net-buyers of both commodities. However, extraordinary uncertainty regarding global geopolitics, trade and economic policy has only seen interest in them surge, with the crisis in the Middle East stoking that further.

The significant shift in activity has been in the energy complex, as traders reassess their exposure to the volatility caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The risk of meaningful supply disruptions in the region is driving considerable bullish positioning for crude, though some traders have begun to fade that move following the initial spike.”

What this week's data illustrates is how traders are adjusting positions, reappraising exposure, and responding to new information amid rapidly changing market conditions.