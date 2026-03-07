Demi Moore Shares Why She Doesn't Aspire For Perfection

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Demi Moore has said that she doesn't aspire for perfection. The actress said that she used to strive to be“perfect”, but her perspective shifted after she received some life-changing wisdom.

She discussed her candid thoughts during a Power Talks panel discussion hosted by Kerastase at NYA Studios in Los Angeles, reports 'People' magazine.

She said,“I had somebody say something so interesting about being perfect, because I certainly have been trapped by trying to be perfect”.

“(They) said, 'Do you know anyone that's perfect?' And I said, 'No'. (They said), 'Do you know anything that's perfect?' I said, 'No, I don't know anything that's perfect.' And he said, 'Well, why would you want to be no one and nothing?'”, she added.

As per 'People', the 'Substance' star also said that she tries not to limit herself based on arbitrary societal rules around gender and aging.

“I remember being told, 'Well... when you get to be a certain age, you should cut your hair, you shouldn't have long hair'. And it didn't make sense to me of why that was some collective rule that existed. And I felt like, 'Well, who says that that's how it has to be? Why shouldn't you have it however you feel the most beautiful, the most comfortable, the most confident? So... I let my hair grow, and I am quite attached to it”, she added.

The actress went on to say that she firmly believes that getting older doesn't mean you have to stop changing.“I feel like the greatest gift that I can give my children, the greatest gift that I can give myself, is to work on myself to become better every day”, she added.