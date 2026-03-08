Mamata Banerjee Claps Back At Centre Over 'Violation' Of Rules At President's Event: 'If She Comes During Election...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Droupadi Murmu's visit to poll-bound West Bengal has stirred a fresh row in the state. It was alleged that there were "lapses" in the prescribed protocol for receiving President Droupadi Murmu. Questions were also raised over change of venue and the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the event.

What exactly happened?

President Murmu was invited to the 9th International Santhal Conclave originally scheduled to be held in Bidhannagar, Siliguri. However, citing security and other logistical reasons, authorities shifted the venue to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, officials told PTI.

When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a handful of people were present. According to the report, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the only state government representative present at the airport to receive her.

As per the protocol, the chief minister or a minister of the state government is usually present to receive the President.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in for the second day in a row against the alleged arbitrary deletion of names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

What did President Murmu say?

On Saturday, President Murmu expressed her dismay over low turnout at the annual programme near Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of "younger sister" Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

"Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come. The governor has changed and could not come. But because the date was fixed, I have come. But it's okay. I would like to thank you for coming here," she told the gathering, as per PTI.

"Had the programme been held there [at Bidhannagar], it would have been better. There is ample space there, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there," Murmu said.

The President also took a dig at the West Bengal government, saying, "Today's programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to come. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here."

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. But I do not know why I was not allowed to come here. I do not know whether she is upset, and that is why the venue was shifted. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President was quoted by PTI as saying.

Mamata Banerjee reacts

In a post on social media, CM Mamata Banerjee explained the reason behind her absence from the event and change of the venue.

She wrote, "International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon'ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri."

"After Advanced Security Liaison, district administration flagged in writing to the President's Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared; the concern was also conveyed telephonically," Banerjee said.

She added that the President's Secretariat advance team visited on March 5 and was apprised of the lack of arrangements. However, the programme continued as scheduled, she said.

"Hon'ble President was received and seen off by Mayor Siliguri Municipal Corporation, DM Darjeeling and CP Siliguri Police Commissionerate strictly as per the approved lineup shared by the President's Secretariat," Banerjee posted on Facebook.

Her post further claimed that "CM, West Bengal [Mamata Banerjee] was not part of the lineup or the dais plan."

She maintained that "no protocol lapse happened on part of district administration."

She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "of disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate."

Earlier, addressing a gathering, the West Bengal CM stated that it won't be possible for her "to attend President Murmu's programmes if she comes during elections."

Mamata Banerjee said the BJP has stooped so low that it is“using President Droupadi Murmu to malign West Bengal.”

"We respect you honourable president, but don't indulge in politics at behest of BJP during elections," Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying.

She also questioned,“Why was President Murmu silent when tribals in Manipur, other BJP-ruled states were tortured.”

"... You never thought of minorities. You didn't say anything about the scheduled castes, Buddhists, Punjabis, Parsis, Jains, or even Hindus. You know how to do politics. We don't know how to do politics. I will ask Derek and Sudip to request an appointment from the president of India and to submit whatever we have done for the tribal people, especially the Santali people," she said.

Govt seeks response from West Bengal government

Following the controversy, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan sought a detailed report from he West Bengal Chief Secretary by 5 pm on Sunday, Match 8, regarding lapses in the prescribed protocol for receiving President Droupadi Murmu, the change of venue of the International Santal Conference in Darjeeling district, and other related arrangements, officials told ANI.

Highly placed sources said the communique sent to the West Bengal chief secretary sought response on the absence of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the DGP to receive the President on her arrival to the state which is a serious violation of the Blue Book rules.

"The Centre has taken note of the fact that only the Siliguri Mayor was present to receive her which is a violation of protocol," they said.

According to the sources, the washroom set up for the President did not have water for which an explanation has been sought from the state government.

The state has been asked to explain why the route chosen by the administration for ferrying the President was littered with garbage, they said.

The letter seeks to know about the action taken against District Magistrate Darjeeling, Commissioner of Police Siliguri and Additional District Magistrate who seems to be directly responsible for such violations.

'Insult': PM Modi slams West Bengal govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the West Bengal government of insulting the president during her visit to the state, saying it was "shameful and unprecedented" and the TMC dispensation "truly crossed all limits."

PM Modi was reacting after President Murmu expressed her displeasure over the change of venue of the Santal conference, which she attended in the state.

PM Modi said that the office of the President is above politics and its sanctity should always be respected. He expressed the hope that better sense will prevail among the West Bengal government and the ruling TMC.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

"The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President," he said.

Union Minister Amit Sha also condemned the incident, saying, "The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol."

"This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny," Shah posted on X.

"The disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India that too at a program organised by our tribal sisters and brothers is an insult to our nation and the very values that define our constitutional democracy," Amit Shah said.