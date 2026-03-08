403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Weighs F-16 Deployment to TRNC Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye is evaluating the potential deployment of F-16 fighter jets to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of measures to safeguard the island’s security, according to reports.
“In light of recent developments, phased planning is underway to ensure the security of the TRNC. The deployment of F-16 aircraft to the island is among the options being considered,” a statement from Turkish Defense Ministry sources said.
The consideration comes amid rising tensions following recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran.
Earlier this week, Greek F-16V jets arrived at Paphos Airport in Greek Cyprus, reflecting concerns linked to the ongoing regional escalation, as stated by reports.
“In light of recent developments, phased planning is underway to ensure the security of the TRNC. The deployment of F-16 aircraft to the island is among the options being considered,” a statement from Turkish Defense Ministry sources said.
The consideration comes amid rising tensions following recent US and Israeli military actions against Iran.
Earlier this week, Greek F-16V jets arrived at Paphos Airport in Greek Cyprus, reflecting concerns linked to the ongoing regional escalation, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment