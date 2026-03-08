403
Erdogan, KRG President Hold Phone Talks on Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, held a phone conversation on Saturday with Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), to discuss the latest developments in the region.
According to a statement from Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey will continue its efforts to counter actions that could lead to long-term instability, noting that recent activity by terrorist groups and affiliated organizations is being closely monitored.
He added that Turkey is working diligently to resolve regional conflicts and promote a return to dialogue and negotiations.
Both leaders also highlighted the significance of the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative as part of broader efforts to enhance regional security.
