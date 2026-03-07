Secure Cheap Romeo Santos & Prince Royce Concert Tickets 2026 Promo Code CITY10 Deals At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bachata fans, get ready for the ultimate collaboration! Romeo Santos and Prince Royce are teaming up for their first-ever joint arena tour: the Mejor Tarde Que Nunca Tour 2026 (Better Late Than Never Tour). Supporting their all-bachata joint album Better Late Than Never, this historic co-headlining run brings the kings of bachata together for electrifying performances packed with hits like "Propuesta Indecente," "Corazón Sin Cara," "El Clavo," "Darte un Beso," and fresh tracks from their collaborative project.

The North American leg kicks off April 1, 2026, in Milwaukee and runs through late May, hitting major arenas across the Midwest, East Coast, South, and West Coast. Expect high-energy sets, romantic bachata rhythms, and unforgettable live vibes-perfect for couples, families, and die-hard "Romeistas" and "Roycenáticas"!

Key Romeo Santos & Prince Royce Mejor Tarde Que Nunca Tour 2026 Dates (U.S. Highlights)



April 1, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 2, 2026 – Rosemont/Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

April 4, 2026 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

April 5, 2026 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

April 9, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

April 11, 2026 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (or nearby; check updates)

April 17, 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

April 19, 2026 – Belmont Park/Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

April 22, 2026 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 25, 2026 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

April 26, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (Benchmark International Arena)

May 2, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

May 7, 2026 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 9, 2026 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 10, 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 13, 2026 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 17, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 21, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto Arena May 24, 2026 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

(Note: Full routing includes additional stops; visit romeosantos, princeroyce, or ticket sites for the latest schedule, VIP packages, and updates. Tickets are on sale now via primary sellers like Ticketmaster, with resale options available.)

This tour is a bachata milestone-don't miss seeing Romeo Santos (the "King of Bachata") and Prince Royce (the "Prince of Bachata") sharing the stage for epic duets and solo spotlights!

