One Dead And Five Wounded In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

According to the investigation, on March 7, the Russian army used artillery and various types of drones to attack settlements in the region.

“As of 5:30 p.m., one person was killed, and five were wounded as a result of Russian aggression,” the report said.

In particular, in the morning, the occupiers struck Kherson, fatally injuring a 54-year-old woman.

In addition, two women and one man were injured in the regional center during the day as a result of attacks by Russian drones. Another man was injured by artillery fire.

There is also one person wounded as a result of an artillery attack in the village of Stepanivka.

Private and apartment buildings, hospital buildings, a preschool, farm buildings, and vehicles were damaged.

Paratroopers destroy Russian group laying mines near Zahryzove in Kupiansk direction

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, four people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of shelling over the past day.

Photo: Ministry of Health