Saudi Arabia Neutralizes Cruise Missile in Central Region
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that its air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the central part of the country, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Saudi Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on the social platform X that the missile was neutralized east of Al-Kharj Governorate. Officials reported no casualties or property damage.
Earlier on Friday, Saudi authorities also confirmed that three ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted successfully.
Reports note that since Feb. 28, Iran has launched a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf countries hosting US military facilities. Some of these strikes have reportedly resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential buildings.
Tehran has stated that the operations were carried out in retaliation for a US–Israel military campaign against Iran, which officials claim led to hundreds of deaths, including the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.
