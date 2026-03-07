403
Switzerland Scales Back F-35A Fighter Jet Orders
(MENAFN) The Switzerland government announced on Friday that it will reduce the number of F-35A fighter jets it plans to acquire and will also review the potential purchase of an additional long-range ground-based air defense system to strengthen national security.
The Swiss Federal Council confirmed that it will no longer pursue the original plan to buy 36 F-35A jets. Instead, within the budget ceiling approved by voters, Switzerland now expects to acquire roughly 30 aircraft.
The government will request an additional 394 million Swiss francs (over $504 million) from parliament to cover cost increases due to inflation, higher raw material prices, and other factors. Purchasing all 36 jets would have required approximately 1.1 billion francs ($1.3 billion) in extra funding, which the government said it will not request for financial policy reasons.
The Federal Council emphasized that the revised plan remains consistent with the financial framework approved by Swiss voters in a 2020 referendum, which authorized up to 6 billion francs ($7.7 billion) for new fighter aircraft.
Separately, the government directed the Defense Ministry of Switzerland to examine acquiring an additional long-range, ground-based air defense system, ideally of European manufacture, with the French-made SAMP/T cited as a potential option.
“We are taking decisive action to ensure Switzerland's security: We will stick with the Patriot air defense system and are looking into a second one—ideally from Europe,” said Martin Pfister ordered by Switzerland, as Washington has reprioritized shipments to support Ukraine. Current reports indicate that Switzerland’s five Patriot firing units could be delayed by four to five years.
The Defense Ministry is expected to complete its review of the additional air defense system by summer 2027.
