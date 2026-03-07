CBSE Postpones Class 12Th Exams From March 9 To 11 In UAE, Iran, Other Middle East Countries - Check Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Central Board Of Secondary Education has postponed Class 12th exams from from March 9 to 11 in UAE, Iran, other Middle East countries amid the escalating conflict in the region.

It added that the new dates will be announced later, and the board will assess the situation on Tuesday to take appropriate decisions regarding the upcoming exams from March 12.

“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for 09 March 2026 (Monday), 10 March 2026 (Tuesday) and 11.03.2026 (Wednesday) for Class XII,” it said on X.

CBSE's earlier circular on Class 10th, 12th exams in Middle East

On Thursday, it issued Circular-3 concerning the Class X and XII Board Examinations in the Middle East region.

According to the circular, all Class X exams scheduled between March 7 and March 11 have been cancelled. The exams that had earlier been postponed to March 3, March 5, and March 6 have also now been cancelled. The board said the method for declaring results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Class XII exam scheduled for March 7 was also postponed.

The circular stated, "Exam scheduled on 07 March 2026 is postponed. Revised dates will be announced later. The Board will review the situation on 07 March 2026 and give instructions regarding exams scheduled from 09 March 2026 onwards.”

This follows airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel across several cities in Iran on February 28. The strikes targeted military command centres, air defence systems, missile facilities, and key regime infrastructure. The attacks led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting US assets and allied countries in the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The developments have further escalated the conflict in West Asia and increased risks for civilians as well as expatriates.

Kin eagerly wait for updates about safety of their children stuck in Iran

Meanwhile, parents are urging the India government to evacuate their children at the earliest.

Altaf Khan, 30, who lives in Srinagar, said his Tuesday morning began with repeatedly checking his phone for updates about his sister's safety. He said his sister, Sobia, a first-year medical student in Tehran, had briefly spoken to the family the previous day, and the fear in her voice was evident. She told them that sirens had been sounding frequently and loud explosions could be heard near her campus, according to PTI.

Khan further said the situation had taken a heavy emotional toll on the family, adding that his parents had been unable to eat or sleep due to constant worry. He also said his sister is only 19 and that he could not imagine the fear she must be experiencing.

Another parent, 44-year-old Aafroza from Srinagar, appealed for immediate action from the Indian government to ensure the safe evacuation of students. She said she had spoken briefly with her daughter on Monday, during which the student mentioned that food and other essentials were running low and that stepping outside the campus had become increasingly dangerous due to heightened security concerns.

Aafroza's daughter is a third-year medical student in Tehran. She added that many other countries had already evacuated their students and that families like hers were living in constant fear while waiting for updates, staying glued to their phones in the hope of hearing reassuring news. She also said she had not been able to contact her daughter until Tuesday afternoon.

Mohammad Momin Khan, national representative of the All India Medical Students Association, said that Indian students who had been relocated from Tehran had safely reached Qom as part of precautionary arrangements. He added that the relocation was carried out in coordination with the Embassy of India in Tehran to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.