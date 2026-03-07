Badshah Faces FIR, LOC Notice From Haryana Police Over 'Tateeree' Song

Amid mounting trouble for rapper-singer Badshah, the Haryana Police has initiated major action in connection with the alleged objectionable lyrics of his latest song 'Tateeree'. An FIR has been registered against Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, and a process has also been initiated to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. A notice has also been issued, asking Badshah to appear before the police, while teams have been continuously carrying out raids to arrest him, the police confirmed in a tweet.

आपत्तिजनक गीत“Tateeree” मामले में हरियाणा पुलिस की सख्त कार्रवाई। गायक आदित्य प्रतिक सिंह सिसोदिया उर्फ बादशाह के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज। आरोपी के खिलाफ Look Out Circular (LOC) जारी कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, पुलिस के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए नोटिस जारी। गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीमें लगातार... - Haryana Police (@police_haryana) March 7, 2026

the Haryana Police posted on X.

FIR Details and Charges

The FIR, dated March 6, has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Allegations Over Video Content

According to the police, the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from their studies. The use of words such as "Badshala" in the song has also been found to portray the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics.

Probe Into Use of Government Property

During the investigation, it has also come to light that a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot is featured in the video. Police are verifying whether permission was obtained from the concerned department for its use in the video. If it is found that the bus was used without authorisation, legal action will also be initiated against the responsible persons under the relevant section.

Similarly, a government school premises has also been shown in the video. Police are examining whether proper approval was taken from the competent authority for shooting at the location. If it is established that the premises were used without permission, action will be taken against the responsible individuals as per the law.

Women's Commission Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

Earlier this week, objections were raised against Badshah's latest song 'Tateeree' over its allegedly objectionable lyrics. The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) took suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued official summons. (ANI)

