Pakistan Airports Authority Rejects Reports Of Surge In Overflight Traffic, Revenue

Dhaka: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has denied media reports claiming a significant rise in overflight traffic and daily revenue linked to recent tensions in the Middle East.

Several reports suggested that the regional security situation forced international airlines to reroute flights through Pakistan's airspace, leading to a 15% increase in overflights and generating nearly USD 800,000 in daily earnings. However, the authority said the claim is inaccurate and does not reflect the actual situation.

According to PAA, Pakistan's airspace normally handles around 650 overflights each day. The authority noted that while there was a brief increase in traffic following regional tensions, such fluctuations are routine and were managed efficiently by air traffic controllers.

PAA also emphasized that overflight revenue depends on multiple factors, including the number of aircraft, the distance traveled within the airspace, and applicable navigation charges.

The authority added that claims of a sustained rise in traffic or multi-million-dollar earnings remain speculative.

PAA reaffirmed that Pakistan's airspace continues to remain safe and fully operational for international flights.

