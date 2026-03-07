403
EU Eyes “Made in EU” Label for Turkish Products
(MENAFN) The European Commission announced on Thursday that Turkish goods and components could be classified as “Made in EU” under a suggested industrial policy scheme, enabling them to access certain public subsidies and tenders within the European bloc.
During a press conference hosted by the EU Delegation to Türkiye in Brussels, a spokesperson for the European Commission explained that the initiative demonstrates the EU’s goal to preserve strong trade and industrial relations with Türkiye.
The remarks followed inquiries about the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, which would establish a “Made in EU” condition for public procurement and state aid programs designed to bolster the bloc’s industrial sector.
The spokesperson noted that the measure aims to promote European manufacturing and address what the EU considers unfair international competition.
European industries — especially areas such as clean technologies, cement, steel, and aluminum — have faced mounting pressure, notably from Chinese manufacturers, according to the spokesperson.
Under the plan, the EU plans to leverage public procurement programs, grants, and bidding processes to stimulate demand for low-carbon and strategically vital industrial goods produced in Europe.
The spokesperson added that the proposal, which encompasses standards related to EU production, reduced carbon emissions, and funding allocations for public initiatives, has ignited discussions in multiple non-EU nations.
