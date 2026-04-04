Dubai Steps Up Efforts With Businesses, Global Partners To Keep Trade Moving

Dubai has stepped up coordination with businesses and key global partners to ensure trade continues smoothly and companies remain operational, according to a video shared by Dubai Media Office.

Speaking in the video, Mohammed Ali Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers said that the organisation has been actively engaging with the private sector to address challenges and keep business activity on track.

“We have held more than 62 meetings with business councils to ensure continuity and flexibility of business in Dubai,” he said.

Stay u

He explained that these meetings help identify challenges faced by different sectors, which are then discussed with experts and stakeholders.“We identify challenges, discuss solutions with specialists, and then raise them along with proposed solutions to government committees working around the clock,” he added.

Lootah mentioned that this close coordination has created a strong sense of alignment between the government and private sector.“There is strong harmony between the government and private sector, it gives you a sense that there is a 'Team Dubai' working together to ensure business continuity,” he said.

Highlighting the strength of Dubai's business ecosystem, he said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play a key role.“About 98 per cent of Dubai's private sector companies are SMEs, and this entrepreneurial spirit gives the city a high level of flexibility,” he said.

He added that Dubai's private sector has consistently adapted during difficult times, noting:“In every past challenge, from Covid19 to the 2008 financial crisis, the private sector in Dubai has always found solutions."

Lootah said there has also been a strong focus on critical sectors to ensure smooth operations.“Among the first groups we engaged with were fruit and vegetable traders, food manufacturers and the logistics sector,” he said.

He added that multiple workshops were held with logistics companies, with strong participation from the industry.“More than 270 major companies, family businesses and key firms in Dubai took part to help address challenges in real time with major operators in the emirate,” he said.

On the global front, Dubai has also strengthened its outreach to key trade partners.“We have been in direct contact with chambers of commerce in key markets such as China and India to ensure the continued flow of goods,” said Lootah.

He added that discussions are also ongoing to improve trade mechanisms.“We are also looking at ways to enhance trade exchange, especially under the current circumstances,” he said.

Dubai Chambers discusses ways to ensure smooth flow of goods and cargo Dubai boosts business readiness as markets, investors bet on UAE rebound Dubai strengthens reputation for resilience and agility